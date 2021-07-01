Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of GT stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

