Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 185.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 218.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ball by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,480,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ball by 1.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,283,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,794,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLL opened at $81.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLL. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

