Mysterium (MYST) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $7,217.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mysterium has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00053834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.41 or 0.00693737 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,947.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

