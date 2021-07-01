N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 58.20 ($0.76). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 56.45 ($0.74), with a volume of 406,696 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.30, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of £264.55 million and a P/E ratio of 22.29.

In other N Brown Group news, insider Joshua Alliance acquired 7,375,000 shares of N Brown Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £4,572,500 ($5,974,000.52).

About N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentialsbrands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

