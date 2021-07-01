National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform Spec Overweight” Rating for Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective (up from C$28.50) on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, May 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE:LAC opened at C$18.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 98.92, a quick ratio of 98.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$6.62 and a 12 month high of C$36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -45.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.33.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

