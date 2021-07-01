National Pension Service Acquires 42,042 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 858,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,042 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $32,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Conagra Brands by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,730,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,997,000 after acquiring an additional 327,996 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 305,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAG stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.41. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

