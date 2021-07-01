National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 463,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Nucor were worth $37,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.

NYSE:NUE opened at $95.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.47. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

