National Pension Service Boosts Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $33,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 71,027 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $133.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

