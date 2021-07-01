National Pension Service Increases Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $31,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,867,000 after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.33.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $438.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $451.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.84 and a 1 year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

