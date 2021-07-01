National Pension Service Purchases 183,647 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,647 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of PPL worth $38,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PPL by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,340,000 after purchasing an additional 601,592 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,180,000 after purchasing an additional 998,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PPL by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.97 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

