National Pension Service Trims Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 118,960 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Occidental Petroleum worth $31,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OXY opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $33.01.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

