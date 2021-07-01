National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of National Research worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Research by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 29,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Research by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,532,000 after buying an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in National Research by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in National Research by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in National Research by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get National Research alerts:

Shares of National Research stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.63. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 57.93%. The business had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,233 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $63,055.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,871 shares of company stock worth $2,812,843. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

National Research Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.