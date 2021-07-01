National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,949 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,946,000 after acquiring an additional 147,438 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 129,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

NSA stock opened at $50.56 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.81.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

