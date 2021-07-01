Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $24.04 million and $279,442.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004802 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00039572 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00033215 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,059,059 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.