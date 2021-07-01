nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Short Interest Update

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 134.5% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NDVN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $0.70. 37,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,694. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.87. nDivision has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

nDivision Company Profile

nDivision Inc provides autonomic managed services and end user help desk services to small businesses and enterprises. The company offers virtual engineer as a service, single pane-of-glass IT operation, integrated configuration management database, and pre-built automation services. It provides remote support for customer IT operations in 45 countries and across 6 continents.

