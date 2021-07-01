Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,326,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $46,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR opened at $17.16 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $569,331.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $35,081.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109 in the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

