Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $39.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Neste Oyj in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

