NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will announce $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.75. NETGEAR posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NETGEAR.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $29,927.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,210. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. LSV Asset Management raised its position in NETGEAR by 514.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 826,392 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $14,894,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NETGEAR by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,831,000 after purchasing an additional 356,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NETGEAR by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74,910 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR stock opened at $38.32 on Monday. NETGEAR has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $46.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.80.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.