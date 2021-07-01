Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,000,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Independence in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Independence in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,274,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,000,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACQRU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.02. Independence Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

