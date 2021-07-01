Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 31.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 628,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 284,118 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $16,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The AES by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The AES in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The AES in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The AES by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The AES in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

Shares of The AES stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.