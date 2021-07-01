New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $341,000 Stock Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Universal Insurance worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,322,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,306,000 after buying an additional 56,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $280,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,025,792.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UVE opened at $13.88 on Thursday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $262.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -71.11%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

