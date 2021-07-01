New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 94,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 126,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $410.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

