New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 666 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,660,678.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Barclays boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

NYSE BX opened at $97.14 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.05. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

