New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases New Stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRST. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $292,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $2,109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $732,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

FRST stock opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $374.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

In related news, Director Eric Alan Johnson bought 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,296.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $68,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,390 shares of company stock worth $229,149. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

