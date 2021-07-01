New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 8,400 Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $1,445,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $483,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $36,995,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $308,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

CGEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $25.75 on Thursday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.