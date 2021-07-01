New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 8,400 Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $1,445,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $483,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $36,995,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $308,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CGEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.
Cullinan Oncology Company Profile
Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
