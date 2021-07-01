NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,473,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916,329 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.52% of NewAge worth $21,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in NewAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NewAge by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewAge by 448.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NewAge by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NewAge alerts:

NBEV opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.29. NewAge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $302.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.21.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.