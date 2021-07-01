News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of News by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

News stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.30 and a beta of 1.57. News Co. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

