Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading Down 2.9%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 118,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $602.93 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 139.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 49,369 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

