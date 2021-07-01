NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Short Interest Update

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NXGPY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NXGPY opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68. NEXT has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $59.76.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

