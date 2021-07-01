NFTify Price Hits $0.0512 on Top Exchanges (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. NFTify has a market cap of $620,565.01 and approximately $7,144.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTify has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00045428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00133807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00169890 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,316.73 or 1.00226780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002939 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,132,170 coins.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTify using one of the exchanges listed above.

