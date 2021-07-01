NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Price Up 26.2% Over Last 7 Days

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $334,599.14 and $3,048.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for about $781.77 or 0.02334924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTX Hashmasks Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00054161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.04 or 0.00699012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 13,117.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 428 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX Hashmasks Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.