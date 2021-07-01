Niftyx Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $351,519.00 (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $351,519.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

