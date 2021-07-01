NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Update

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 276.5% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NGTF stock remained flat at $$0.27 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 147,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,480. NightFood has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31.
About NightFood
