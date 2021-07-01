NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Update

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 276.5% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NGTF stock remained flat at $$0.27 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 147,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,480. NightFood has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31.

About NightFood

NightFood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, NightFood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes snacks for evening consumption in the United States. It provides ice cream products through distributors and non-traditional retailers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

