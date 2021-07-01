Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) shares were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $25.90. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87.

About Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

Further Reading: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.