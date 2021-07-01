Noir Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Noir has a total market cap of $401,958.89 and approximately $654.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Noir has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00033695 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00241299 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00037499 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001709 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,523,867 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

