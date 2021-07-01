Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$17.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.97% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NSR opened at C$9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$547.78 million and a P/E ratio of 24.00. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of C$8.78 and a 52-week high of C$18.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.54.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

