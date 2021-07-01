Nord/LB Reiterates €81.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €81.00 ($95.29) target price by Nord/LB in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PUM. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Puma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €100.16 ($117.84).

Shares of PUM traded down €0.55 ($0.65) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €100.55 ($118.29). 278,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €92.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.97. Puma has a 12-month low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 12-month high of €101.75 ($119.71).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

