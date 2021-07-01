Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded to Reduce by AlphaValue

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by research analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DNB Markets downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.62. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

