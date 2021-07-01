Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded to Reduce by AlphaValue

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by research analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DNB Markets downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.
Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.62. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
