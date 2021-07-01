Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) CFO Purchases $13,978.31 in Stock

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) CFO Christopher Dean Jones bought 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $13,978.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Dean Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Christopher Dean Jones bought 1,498 shares of Nortech Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,830.54.

NASDAQ NSYS opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60. Nortech Systems Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nortech Systems stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Nortech Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.