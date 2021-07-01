Northern Trust Corp Has $42.15 Million Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 46,831 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Kirby worth $42,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 21.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

KEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. G.Research lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of KEX opened at $60.64 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.25.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Insiders have sold 28,607 shares of company stock worth $1,901,594 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.