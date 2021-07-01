Northern Trust Corp Has $42.75 Million Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,046,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,311 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $42,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OZK. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.80. Bank OZK has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.