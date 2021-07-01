Northern Trust Corp Sells 36,410 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,410 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.07% of Rapid7 worth $44,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,907,000 after purchasing an additional 293,927 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,723,000 after acquiring an additional 93,177 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60,796 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,732,000 after acquiring an additional 117,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in Rapid7 by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 896,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $94.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -46.39 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $98.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.14.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at $33,531,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,694 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,296 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

