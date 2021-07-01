Northern Trust Corp Sells 67,356 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,356 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.22% of National Vision worth $43,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 588.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000.

In related news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYE opened at $51.13 on Thursday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EYE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

