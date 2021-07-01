Northern Trust Corp Sells 89,236 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,840,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 89,236 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $44,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $509,140.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,638 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

