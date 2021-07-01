Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA)

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

Shares of FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15. FG New America Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,044,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,975,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,679,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,076,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 222,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

