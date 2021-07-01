Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA)

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.
Shares of FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15. FG New America Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $11.60.
About FG New America Acquisition
FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.
