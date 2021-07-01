Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $53,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 9.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 275,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 275.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 427,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 170,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $91.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.55. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

