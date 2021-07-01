Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. Nuance Communications also reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nuance Communications.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUAN. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,979,389.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at $961,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 378,732 shares of company stock worth $20,086,006. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

NUAN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.56. 2,789,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,488,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,729.36 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.62. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $55.10.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.