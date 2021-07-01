Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upgraded Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.92.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE:NUE opened at $95.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.47. Nucor has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Nucor will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $2,812,508.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,320,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,630,000 after acquiring an additional 27,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after acquiring an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.