NuCypher Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18.02 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC on exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $151.66 million and approximately $18.02 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NuCypher has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00054035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00019247 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.97 or 0.00712464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 10,729.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,219,334,770 coins and its circulating supply is 656,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

