Numis Securities Boosts The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target to GBX 870

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Numis Securities from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s current price.

SGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 659.38 ($8.61).

Shares of LON:SGE traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 683.60 ($8.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,119. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 657.08.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

